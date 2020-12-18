Derry court told that man deliberately groomed a young child for sexual activity

A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexual activity with a child.



The man was sentenced at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine yesterday, for the following offences: adult causing or inciting a child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He was sentenced to 18 months for each offence, all of which are to run concurrently.

A Sexual Offences Prevention Order was also imposed.

Speaking after the sentencing, Constable Mullins said: "Our detectives in Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

"This man groomed the victim, deliberately targeting her. His behaviour was calculating and what he did was despicable.

"I want to reassure victims that we will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes and I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101.

"You will be listened to and you will be supported by experienced officers and staff.”