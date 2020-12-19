Christmas Day Swim - 44 not out for Derry's 'Wonder Woman' Roisin

A Derry woman will this year take part in the annual Christmas Day Swim in Buncrana for the 44th time - 25 of those in aid of a charity close to her heart for which she has raised in excess of £35,000.

Former teacher Roisin Lynch first took to the icy cold waters of Lough Swilly in 1976 when the late Olympian swimmer, Liam Ball, advertised in the local press for swimmers to join him for the inaugural event.

Roisin recalled: “Six of us turned up, four males and two females. It was a bit of fun, especially when the men decided to ceremonially dump the two females in the freezing waters of the Swilly. All sane people were obviously at home enjoying their Christmas dinners. After that, Liam's father, Len, continued the event initiated by his son as a major fundraiser for the Foyle Hospice.”

Roisin switched her fundrasing to CHECT in 1995 when family and friends joined to help raise funds for the charity close to their hearts.

She revealed why she switched charities.

“My son, David, our only boy, who was a little surprise package 14 years after his older siblings, was at the age of two diagnosed with Retinoblastoma – eye cancer - and had his right eye enucleated on December 5, 1995.

“This was a very rare disease in Derry at that time and necessitated us having to travel to St. Bart’s Hospital, London for all subsequent treatment. Thankfully, now patients can be treated in Dublin for this complaint but up until the age of seven years, David and I had to fly to London.

“Many of the loyal people who supported us in 1995 are still helping us annually and even their children are now carrying on the tradition for us.

“To date, we have raised in excess of £35,000 for research into this disease and we are hoping that this 25th anniversary year will be our best ever. With support from your readers we can make this a reality.”

Roisin paid tribute to those who support the festive event.

She said: “This amazing donation of money would not be possible without the yearly support of a wonderful group of loyal, generous people who defer their Christmas celebrations until after the 11am swim every year.

“We are just one big happy family of swimmers united under a charity banner braving the elements to help others in need.

“The real spirit of Christmas is vibrant and the swimmers maintain it’s the only way to start Christmas. The camaraderie is palpable, the atmosphere cathartic in spite of the cold water.

“I must also pay tribute to Dermot Logan, Capall Designs, who every year donates our colorful T shirts and ensures our charity group is prominent each year.”

It takes a lot for Roisin to take take part in the event every year.

She said: “There have been several times when either the air temperature when you exit the water or the water itself have been Baltic but a wee hot drink cures that.

“The worst time was 2003/2004 when there was a heavy fall of snow, roads were quite dangerous and the beach had a layer of frost over the snow. Any swimmer without footwear who had to run over the frozen sand suffered badly right up to knee height before even reaching the waves. The individual sponsorship for each swimmer ensures that we return every year. No pain, no gain.”

As well as taking part in the fundraising swims for decades, Roisin has enjoyed athletics success, both locally and internationally as well as international netball recognition.

“From my primary school days I always loved being outdoors and playing sports of any type. The only reason anyone came in home was to get fed and then out again to play until it was bed time.

“At college I was selected to play for Northern Ireland under-21 netball squad and consequently had run to improve/maintain my fitness. I class myself only as a jogger not a good runner but have plenty of endurance or maybe that should read determination. I’m a jack of many sports but in essence master of none.”

As a member of Sparta Athletic Club, Roisin competed in the Northern Ireland Clubs Cross Country Leagues and as a PE teacher admitted to subjecting 'very many pupils to the torture of this grueling sport .”

“So, I had to be prepared to get a taste of my own medicine and even competed against them when they competed for other local clubs. In 2014 I was selected to run for Ireland in over-65 crosscountry team in the British and Irish Masters Crosscountry Champion- ships and have been competing annually since then.”

As a member of Irish crosscountry teams, Roisin has won gold and several silver medals at various venues. She also competes as an age group triathlete for Ireland and had her most successful year ever in June last year when she turned 70 years.

She recalled: “I had my first ever podium win at the European Championships in Weert, Holland when I won a silver medal. I was euphoric and so proud to stand on the podium representing not only Ireland but Derry’s North West Triathlon Club.

“However, in August 2019 at the World Age Groups’ Triathlon Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland I was astounded to hear announced, on crossing the finish line, that I had won silver for Ireland. This was one of the only two individual victories for Ireland and all the sweeter as there had been 23 competitors in my age category."

These wins automatically qualified Roisin for both the Europeans and the Worlds this year in Estonia and Canada respectively but, unfortunately, Covid dictated otherwise.

Of her achievements, Roisin said: “These medal placings were the icing on the cake for me and proof that you’re never too old to chase your dream.

“I’ve trained/competed in sport all my life without any major wins but I enjoyed having the health, strength and resolve to be able to do all that I was brave enough to try, irrespective of my age.

“All that I hope is that other athletes, particularly ladies who have taken up a sporting activity later in life can have that self-belief and the courage to test themselves in their chosen activity

Born and brought up in St Francis Terrace in the Collon area of the city, Roisin - the third youngest of four boys and four girls of Peter and Annie Mallett - attended St Patrick's Girls Primary School (Pennyburn) after which she went on to Thornhill College before going on to study physical education at the Ulster College of Physical Education at Jordanstown from September 1968 to June 1971.

Immediately after graduating, she was offered her first post in St. Cecilia's and remained there very happily for the next 37 years, becoming vice-principal in the early 2000s.

Roisin recalled her first days teaching.

“I was very nervous initially because I was only several years older than some of pupils I had to teach.

“In those days it was necessary as a form teacher to teach several subjects and as well as my main subject of PE.

“I also taught maths and RE. I was straight out of college and it was a quick learning curve for me considering this was in the middle of the 'Troubles' and the position of the school meant we were in the middle of the firing line when the army was based in Bligh’s Lane.

“For our school’s swimming programme we had to walk pupils up/down to William Street pool and bus children also had to be escorted down to vicinity of the Model School to catch school buses to their various destinations.

“Avoiding barricades, blocked off roads and threats of car being hijacked ensured that classroom teaching was preferable by comparison.”

Roisin found leaving St Cecilia's very emotional.

“On my retirement, I was distraught and spent the whole week in tears whenever my leaving date was mentioned. I had spent more time in St. Cecilias in my line of duty than I had in my own home! I had been year head and then vice-principal so my day never ever ended at 3.05pm. St. Cecilia’s was a very disciplined, happy and successful school for both pupils and teachers and those days were among the happiest days of my life.”

Roisin's husband, George, daughters Andrea, 44, and Nadine, 41, and son David, 27, will be supporting her this Christmas Day.

People can support by turning up on the day and contacting any of the swimming group whilst adhering to current Covid guidelines on social distancing.

Alternatively, they could give a donation no matter how small at justgiving.com/roisinlynch25.

Roisin thanked those who have supported the charity through the years.

She said: “Once again Derry has done itself proud by becoming the most generous place as verified by Just Giving.

“This generosity has enabled us to support research and treatment for children’s eye cancer. From a more human aspect, it also helps CHECT keep together when children may have to travel great distances for treatment.”

You are invited to join Roisin and the other swimmers at 11am at Ludden Beach just outside Buncrana this Christmas morning.