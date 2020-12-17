Derry's historic Foyle College is to change its uniform policy to allow girls to wear trousers

One of Derry's biggest schools is to change its uniform policy to allow girls to wear trousers.

There have been increased calls in recent months for all local schools to allow their pupils to have the option of wearing trousers if they wish.

In October, Derry City and Strabane District Council backed a motion calling for support for the choice of female students to wear trousers as opposed to skirts.

After the motion was passed, the council wrote to local schools to inform them of their support for such a proposal.

One of the responses the council received was from Patrick Allen, the principal of Foyle College in Derry.

In his letter, Mr Allen said the Board of Governors at the school fully supported the trousers proposal.

Mr Allen said he had been working with suppliers to design a uniform that was suitable for their pupils.

However, the Foyle principal said their plans had been disrupted by the impact of the Covid impact.

Mr Allen added: "I can assure council that as soon as possible Foyle College will have trousers available as a uniform item for those that wish to wear them."

Proposing the motion at the council meeting in October, SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said it was 'hard to believe' that all schools had not changed their uniform policies.

Speaking about her own experience, Cllr Cusack said: “I remember going on the bus from Derry to Strabane daily in the winter months and walking up the Curley Hill freezing in a wee skirt and socks and sitting all day cold and wet.

“And then to add insult to injury, on the way home having to suffer abuse myself and my friends with sexual jibes and inuendos and that came not only from young lads, it also came from young adults.

“That was excruciating for a young person to have to endure, especially a young woman who is very body and self-conscious at that age.

“That is something that I wouldn't want future generations to have to endure,” she added.

St Cecilia's College in Derry introduced a new uniform policy last September which now allows their students the choice of wearing trousers.