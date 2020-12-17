Salary of Derry council chief rises to between £115,000 and £120,000 a year

The salary of the chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council has risen to £120,000 a year.

John Kelpie received a pay rise of £5,000 for the last financial year, new documents have revealed.

According to the council's Statement of Accounts for the 2019/20 financial year, Mr Kelpie's salary for last year was in the range of £115,000 to £120,000.

This was a rise of £5,000 in comparison with his salary in the 2018/19 financial year.

The accounts documents show that three out of the council's four directors also received pay rises last year.

Stephen Gillespie, Director of Business and Culture, Karen McFarland, Director of Health and Community, and Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration, each received a £5,000 pay rise.

In the 2019/20 financial year, their salaries rose from a range of £80,000 to £85,000 to a range of £85,000 to £90,000.

The salary of the council's Director of Legacy, Oonagh McGillion, which is listed as being between a range of £65,000 to £70,000, did not rise between 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The accounts show that the local council employed a total of 995 full-time staff and 160 part-time workers in 2019/20.

The average salary of the council employees in the last financial year was £26,000 a year.

A total of 21 council employees, including the chief executive and directors, earned more than £50,000 per annum last year.

The accounts documents also reveal that almost £900,000 was paid in allowances to local councillors last year.

Each of the 40 councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council receive an annual allowance of £15,000.

Further allowances are then paid to councillors who take on extra responsibilities within committees or other organisations.

Councillors are also allowed to claim expenses, including for mileage, travel and subsistence.

In total, the 40 councillors on the local authority received £893,897 in allowances and expenses in the 2019/20 financial year.