Derry charity which supports men with be there to help people on Christmas Day

Contact
A Derry charity which provides a range of support will be operating on Christmas Day.
Men's Action Network said it would have volunteers on a telephone helpline for anyone who needed their support.
The helpline will operate from 3pm to 6pm on Christmas Day.
It will also operate from 8pm to 10pm on New Year's Eve.
The number to contact if you need support is 02871377777.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
Multimedia
Most Popular
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.