Derry singer Paddy Nash's special Christmas session

Derry singer-songwriter Paddy Nash is getting all Christmassy.

The Paddy Nash and the Happy Enchiladas frontman took part in a special festive edition of the Eve Blair show on BBC Radio Foyle.

In it, he performs a number of Christmas songs.

If you missed Paddy's session, you can catch it again here - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p09181b9