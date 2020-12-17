'How Creggan saved Christmas' and so much more on Derry's festive TV channel

Contact
Santa on the streets of Creggan
A special Christmas TV channel will starting broadcasting in Derry from today.
Féile TV will put on a number of shows until Sunday.
One of the highlights will be 'How Creggan Saved Christmas' which tells the story of how Santa came to the local estate to try and rediscover the Christmas spirit before December 25.
Tonight at 8pm on Féile TV there will be the world premiere of The Nativity, a joint project between the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the five primary schools of the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain.
On Friday night, the channel will also premiere a new Christmas film, Grizzly Gerard, a Brandywell version of The Grinch, created by local young people with theatre director Jonathan Burgess and Amelia Films.
