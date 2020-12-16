Derry group appeals for help to women and children over the Christmas period

Foyle Women's Aid is asking for people's support this Christmas.

Staff at the charity will work around the clock this festive season to ensure their services remain available for women.

But they desperately need your help this year.

Foyle Women’s Aid CEO, Marie Brown said: “We are asking you to donate money through our JustGiving Christmas Campaign page or to buy vouchers and send them to us so we can enable women to buy whatever they need for themselves and their children.

“Normally we would welcome toys and hampers from the public at this time of the year but due to the restrictions, it is important for us to minimise footfall at our offices in order to keep everyone safe.

“Foyle Women’s Aid works hard to provide for women and children who are in our accommodations at Christmas.

“We provide everything from Christmas dinner, in partnership with Tesco, through to financial help with the purchase of toys for children and fuel to heat homes as fuel poverty is a real issue in this area.”

To donate to Foyle Women’s Aid visit https://www.justgiving.com/foylewomensaid. You can text FWAD02 and an amount of £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 to 70070. Vouchers and cheques made payable to Foyle Women’s Aid can be sent to Pathways, 24 Pump Street, Derry. BT48 6JG.