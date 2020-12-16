RTE picks best ever Irish comedies - but there's no mention of Derry Girls!

Contact
The Derry Girls cast
RTE has chosen its five top Irish comedy shows - but there's no room on the list for Derry Girls.
Not surprisingly, Father Ted is at the top of the list.
However, there will be some surprise that Derry Girls has not made it on to the list.
The Channel 4 comedy has been a huge success in recent years and plans are in place for a third series.
Lisa McGee's show has struck a chord with so many fans throughout the world.
You can see the full details of the RTE Top 5 list here - http://bit.ly/37mdzDH
