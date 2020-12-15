End of an era as demolition team moves in to knock down former 'Earth' nightclub in Derry

Work has begun on the demolition of a former nightclub in Derry.

The landmark 'Earth' nightclub at the junction of Strand Road and Rock Road is to be replaced by 27 apartments.

Seeing the building before torn down will feel like an end of an era for many local people.

For years, the Earth complex was at the heart of Derry's nightlife.

Before being Earth, it was called the Strand Tavern and the complex also housed the Andy Cole's bar.

In July, Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee granted planning approval for the building to be demolished and replaced by 27 apartments (below).

The apartments will be used for social housing and will be, according to the company behind the plans, aimed at 'over-55 active elderly persons'.

Some local residents had objected to the plans because of the lack of parking.

However, planning officials considered the application acceptable and in accordance with the Derry Area Plan 2011 and were satisfied that the proposal demonstrated a quality residential environment.

Communal open space will be provided on the ground floor level.

Speaking in July, the chair of the council's Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson, said he welcomed the fact that this development would see the enhancement of a derelict site that will in turn bring about positive economic prosperity to the area.

“I am delighted this premises will be used to house elderly members of the community who will be located in the heart of the city centre with access to all the local amenities and facilities," he said.