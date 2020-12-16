Drugs dog sniffs out a batch of cannabis which was destined for an address in the north west

A customs dog in the Republic has sniffed out a batch of drugs destined for the north west.

Yesterday as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Sam, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized 3.6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €72,300.

The illegal drugs were discovered in a number of parcels that originated from the United States and were declared as items such as ‘sweaters’, ‘plastic ornaments’, ‘wedding invitations’ and a ‘make-up stand’.

The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Kerry.

A spokesperson for the Revenue department in the Republic said investigations are ongoing.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."