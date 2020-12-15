Members of a Derry bowling club staged a protest today about their current facilities.

Brooke Park Bowling Club members have been asking for a new clubhouse at their Rosemount base for several years.

The club was formed in 1928 and the current clubhouse has been in place for more than 20 years.

However, members say the portacabin building is not fit for purpose.

A protest calling for a new clubhouse was held at Brooke Park today.

There was disagreement last week at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, which owns the bowling green, over what is the best way forward.

The issue was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee.

A report prepared for the meeting outlined the two options that the council are considering in relation to the bowling club building.

Option one is to replace the building on a 'like for like' basis at a cost of £180,000.

The second option is to repair the current building at a cost of £60,000.

A decision on the clubhouse plans was deferred at the meeting until next month.

However, speaking at today's protest, members of the club said they want the current 'hut' demolished and replaced with a permanent clubhouse.

Around 30 people attended the protest.

Among those present were local councillors Shaun Harkin, Sean Carr, Mary Durkan and Gary Donnelly.

Raymond Deehan, treasurer of the bowling club, said they have been 'fighting' for a clubhouse 'for years'.

“All we have had are promises, promises, promises and a lick of paint,” he said.

“From today onwards there are no more licks of paint. We want a clubhouse.”

See Thursday's Derry News for more on today's protest.