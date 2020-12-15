New investigation to take place to try and find out what causes regular flooding at Foyle Road in Derry

Contact
One of the many examples of flooding at Foyle Road.
A new meeting has been held to discuss long-running flooding problems in the Foyle Road area of Derry.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan and Councillor Patricia Logue today said they have met with Department of Infrastructure and NI Water officials to discuss the issue.
Ms Mullan said: “Following on from queries raised with the Minister, we met with local officials to raise the issues and discuss plans going forward, we were pleased to hear the Department for Infrastructure & NI Water will be conducting an onsite investigation into the drainage and sewage system.
“There have been repeated flooding incidents in the Foyle Road area for a number of years and the issues have never been properly resolved, since 2018 alone there have been nine incidents.
“Local residents deserve better than this and we will continue to work with local officials and the Minister to ensure that a plan is developed to prevent further flooding incidents in the area."
