Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

New investigation to take place to try and find out what causes regular flooding at Foyle Road in Derry

New meeting held about an old problem

Foyle Road flooding

One of the many examples of flooding at Foyle Road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new meeting has been held to discuss long-running flooding problems in the Foyle Road area of Derry.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan and Councillor Patricia Logue today said they have met with Department of Infrastructure and NI Water officials to discuss the issue.

Ms Mullan said: “Following on from queries raised with the Minister, we met with local officials to raise the issues and discuss plans going forward, we were pleased to hear the Department for Infrastructure & NI Water will be conducting an onsite investigation into the drainage and sewage system.

“There have been repeated flooding incidents in the Foyle Road area for a number of years and the issues have never been properly resolved, since 2018 alone there have been nine incidents.

“Local residents deserve better than this and we will continue to work with local officials and the Minister to ensure that a plan is developed to prevent further flooding incidents in the area." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie