Bill Clinton sends a Christmas message to the people of Derry

Former US President Bill Clinton has sent a special Christmas message to the people of Derry.
Mr Clinton agreed to send the message after being approached by the Rath Mor organisation in Creggan.
They approached well-known people to ask them to send a message to local people after such a difficult year.
The messages have been asked to recognise the great community efforts which have happened this year to support people during the coronavirus pandemic.
In his message, Mr Clinton said Christmas would be so different this year.
"Our holiday festivities may look different this given the ongoing pandemic but no matter how differently we need to celebrate the meaning of Christmas is more important than ever.
"The meaning of family and faith, giving and gratitude, kindness and community and a commitment to living in peace with our neighbours.
"It has now been 25 years since I took my first trip to Derry in Northern Ireland.
"I will never forget the hopeful faces I saw of all faiths and backgrounds at our rally in Guildhall Square at the very start of the holiday season.
"You have been kind enough to welcome me back many times since and it has been one of the great honours of my life to walk this long road to peace and reconciliation alongside you.
"I know that not all the problems have been solved but this holiday reminds us what a blessing it is that the peace has held and that so many committed people and organisations across Derry continue working to strengthen communities and the bonds between one another.
"John Hume is smiling down on you.
"As we all continue to face unprecedented challenges together I hope this very special season will lift your spirits, renew your strengths and guide you forward. Merry Christmas."
