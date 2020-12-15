Image of Jesus being taken around homes in Derry this week as part of Termonbacca novena

The Carmelites in Termonbacca are introducing a new novena to Derry - and online – this week.

The Novena to the Divine Child runs from December 15 to 23.

In many Carmelite monasteries or convents across Europe and beyond, a tradition grew over the centuries of placing the image of the infant child Jesus that would later be placed in the crib at Christmas in a nun or monk's cell for one night.

This symbolic act will be echoed in the Termonbacca novena.

The image of the infant child Jesus will be carried to nine different homes, in nine different parts of the Derry area, by an escort of volunteers.

It will stay overnight in these homes each day of the novena.

This journey recalls the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to be counted in the census.

The novena has traditionally had a strong emphasis on protection from harm and on the family and young people - much needed in the time of Covid-19 and the social upheaval and disruption, harm, havoc, serious illness and death it has caused.

Joy might be in short supply this Christmas time but the Carmelites hope the novena will highlight the real, joyful meaning of Christmas - that Christ has come among us.

"It presents for us all, as believing Christians, an opportunity to be still and ponder the incarnation and what that event means to us today," they say.

"It provides time for personal and family prayer and allows us to refocus our attention on the Christ Child, the nature of His coming and, importantly, why He came.

"The answer to that question is provided in the gospel of John: 'Yes, God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not be lost but may have eternal life.'" (John 3:16)

The novena itself will comprise of nine evening Masses, celebrated at 7.30pm by the Carmelite Fathers and followed by the public novena prayers.

This will be streamed live from Termonbacca Monastery each evening on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Prior to the Christmas Eve vigil Mass at 11pm, the image of the Christ child will be installed in the crib at the Derry retreat centre.