Family of teenager who died this year gather at Derry's City Cemetery to remember him at Christmas

A Derry woman whose beloved 17-year-old son died suddenly earlier this year today speaks of her grief publicly in the hope it will help other bereaved families this Christmas.

Jacqueline Gurney's eldest child Lee collapsed with a thoracic aortic aneurysm on April 20 and died at Altnagelvin Hospital later that day.

The much-loved teenager was studying for his A-levels and working part time at Rankin Engineering in the hope of pursuing an engineering career, and had just bought his first car before he died.

He had a passion for rally driving, which he shared with his dad Derek and his brother Jay.

Lee's mum was trying for a baby for several years before he was born and underwent three unsuccessful rounds of IVF before conceiving him naturally.

"He was my oldest child and he was a much wanted baby and was loved very, very much," said Jacqueline.

"He did so much in his short life and he was so good and touched so many hearts.

"It's just hard to understand. How can somebody so good not be here anymore?"

After his death, Lee's family were told he had an undetected weakened area at the upper part of his aorta, the major blood vessel that feeds blood to the body

Lee was a very kind hearted teenager who just hours before he died had stopped in the street to help an elderly man who was delivering potatoes to a local shop.

"That was his final act of kindness," said his mum.

On the day he passed away, Lee and his 16-year-old brother Jay had helped their dad Derek repair a wedding car.

They later went out for a drive in Derek's rally car and Lee complained of a light head before collapsing.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance and doctors did everything they could for him, but nothing could be done to save his young life.

Lee was also an older brother to Kian (12) and Zach (9) who have been equally devastated by his tragic death. Derry was in its first lockdown when Lee passed away and the strict restrictions meant his funeral was very small.

However, his friends from the rally community were able to drive past Long Tower chapel to show their respects.

Lee's brother Jay drove their father's rally car beside the funeral cortege up the Lone Moor Road.

"It was fitting that he spent his last minutes with his brother at his side," said Jacqueline.

Joe Parke of Bradley and McLaughlin Undertakers was a great support to the family and helped arrange special touches such as placing a steering wheel in Lee' coffin with him before it was closed.

And Derek's sisters, Caroline and Sandra Gurney of Springtown Florists, decorated the chapel in beautiful flowers for the funeral mass.

Afterwards, the family were met at the cemetery by Jacqueline's sisters Annette Coyle and Maria Doherty and her close friends Melonie Toland and Sharon Harris who carried Lee's coffin to its last resting place.

"All us women are doing what we can to get Jacqueline through this," said Melonie.

"The priest at Lee's funeral said none would feel the pain of losing Lee like his family will .

"All we can do is be there for them when they are feeling that pain."

Melonie and Jacqueline often crochet together and for the last few months they have been making handmade decorations to hang on the tree beside Lee's grave to mark the first Christmas since he died.

On Saturday, the women met at the cemetery to decorate the tree in Lee's memory.

"We are adding clear baubles filled with while feathers in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us, including three little babies that Annette lost," said Melonie.

"Jacqueline said to me recently that Christmas day isn't the hardest part, it's the run up to it."

In the difficult months since her son's death, Jacqueline has found great comfort in her crocheting hobby, which keeps her mind and hands busy.

"It's easy to stay locked in your room but this gives me something to focus on," she said.

"I had actually started to crochet before Lee died and he used to slag the life of me about it."

Jacqueline has joined an online crochet group on Facebook called Oakgrove Wool Group run by Janet Blair.

Janet has helped Jacqueline with several crochet projects, such as a memory blanket for Lee.

"It fills my afternoons," she explained.

"The school days are busier but the weekends are very hard.

"It's nice to be busy doing something and it feels good to have something to show for it at the end of it.

"I will be sitting thinking about Lee when I'm doing it so everything is made with love."

In order to show her gratitude to Mr Parke for the way he handled Lee's funeral, she has been knitting baby blankets for his wife.

"He was so, so good and such a great help to us that I wanted to say thanks," said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline's close friends Melonie and Sharon have also provided her great comfort and support since Lee passed away.

They were both there the day Lee was born and visited his parents in hospital the day he died.

This year has been an especially hard one for Jacqueline, whose brother Paul passed away on January 10.

She also faced a double tragedy when her father Jimmy and her brother John passed away within three days of each other in April 2017.

The two men were waked together at the family home on the Lower Galliagh Road.

"Jacqueline has been through such a difficult time but she has been so strong and we are so proud of her," said Melonie.

"We want to support her in any way we can and we think this will become a new Christmas tradition to decorate the tree for Lee,” she added.