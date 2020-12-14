Contact

Colleagues remember garda officer killed just over the Derry/Donegal border 11 years ago today

Garda McLoughlin died after being struck by a car at Burt

Gardaí pay moving tribute to Gary McLoughlin who lost his life, in the line of duty, eleven years ago today

Garda Gary Mc Loughlin, 24, sadly lost his life in the line of duty

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Members of An Garda Síochána in Donegal have posted a tribute on social media to Garda Gary McLoughlin who was killed eleven years ago today. 

Garda McLoughlin (24) was struck by a car being driven by Martin McDermott at Burt, just over the border, on December 14, 2009.

McDermott, who escaped from Loughan House open prison in Cavan in February and was later arrested in Derry, was jailed for seven years for Garda McLoughlin’s manslaughter.

Garda McLoughlin was from Fenagh in County Leitrim.

The tribute that was posted by his dear friends and colleagues today, reads: "Today, we remember a dear friend and colleague, Garda Gary Mc Loughlin who very sadly lost his life in the line of duty 11 years ago today.

"Garda Mc Loughlin is never far from the minds of those with whom he served and of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace."

