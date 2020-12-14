Man arrested for begging in Derry at the weekend is to be deported to Romania

Contact
A man arrested for begging in Derry on Saturday is to be deported to Romania.
The man was arrested on Saturday afternoon outside Foyleside Shopping Centre.
He appeared before Derry Magistrates Court this morning.
The court was told that when searched by police, the man had £35 in his possession.
The court heard that the man had been fined £100 last year for begging in Derry.
After that conviction, he was deported to his home country of Romania.
However, today's court hearing was told that he re-entered the UK last Thursday.
His solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said he had no idea why the man had returned to the UK.
Mr MacDermott said the plan was for the man to be deported once again back to Romania.
The man was fined £20 and Judge Barney McElholm said the money could be taken out of the money that police had found on him.
