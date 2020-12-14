Great support already for a shop with a difference which has opened in Derry

There were queues outside for the opening of Derry's newest charity shop on Friday afternoon.

The 'Thrift' shop in Northside Shopping Centre is a social enterprise project run by the 'Ready, Steady, Go' project which supports young people with disabilities through social enterprises.

The shop will prepare volunteers for the world of work by providing one to one supported work placement and training opportunities.

It follows on from the Liberty Consortium's successful 'Tea in The Park' mobile cafe at the Playtrail, which has given young people with learning disabilities and autism the chance to get barista and hospitality experience.

"This project will allow the young people to gain meaningful work experience and training that will get them ready for a life of employment or volunteering," explained Gavin Melly, Inclusion Manager at the Playtrail.

Those taking part in the project will be able to choose from a variety of placements that best suit their interests and needs.

As well as the charity shop and mobile coffee shops, project members will have the opportunity to work in a fabrication and production lab creating new products which will be sold in the store.

Sharon Tosh, project co-ordinator, said Thrift has got off to a great start.

"This a charity shop with a difference," said Mrs Tosh.

"We want to upskill our volunteers and give them the confidence to apply for a job anywhere so it is important that the shop doesn't look like a typical charity shop and can hold its own against any shop on the high street.

"We want it to be somewhere they can take pride in."

Thrift has a large selection of new and second items, including an extensive Christmas gift range.

"There are plenty of bargains to be had and the till has been ringing all day so we've got off to a fantastic start," said Mrs Tosh.

Thrift can accept donations of clothes, shoes, accessories, jewellery, books, dvds, cds and bric-a-brac but not furniture, electric items or bedding.

The ‘Ready, Steady, Go’ project is being funded by the National Lottery Community Fund for Northern Ireland.