Work well underway to restore Swan Park in Buncrana to its former glory

There has been a warm welcome for the ongoing refurbishment work at Buncrana's Swan Park.

Devastated in the floods of August 2017, Swan Park, which is a popular destination for walkers from Derry, is currently being restored to its former glory.

Local councillor Rena Donaghey said she was 'happy' with the progress.

“Regarding the upper section of the Park, Westbrook gate to Nelson’s lane gate, Donegal County Council has appointed a contractor to reconstruct the eye of the bridge and all associated walls around the structure.

“Initial works will commence early December. This will involve the removal of debris and plants to prepare the site for major works in January.

“The upper part of the park will remain open over Christmas and the holidays to accommodate public access, however this part of the park will then close in early January, as the temporary [Green] bridge, which is in place needs to be removed to repair the main bridge.

"This contractor will be on site for five months and after that the Council will then complete the paths and landscaping in the upper section of the Park, work which will take a further two months to complete.

“In terms of the lower section of the Park, Nelson's gate to Castle Bridge, Donegal County Council's direct labour will be in the lower section of the park repairing paths and drainage, from early December.

"It is intended to have this section accessible to the public in early January."

Cllr Donaghey added that additional landscaping would be required in Swan Park come the drier weather.

She said: “However, the public should be able to walk through and enjoy the park. It is great to see the project progressing, given the Covid-19 pandemic and I feel the Council will be close to the initial deadline for completion.”