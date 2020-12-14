Councillors disagree over what to do with the 'no longer adequate' clubhouse of a Derry bowling club

Councillors in Derry have disagreed over what to do with the clubhouse of a bowling club in Derry.

Members of Brooke Park Bowling club in Rosemount have been asking for a new clubhouse for several years.

They say that the current portacabin building is not fit for purpose.

However, there was disagreement last week at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, which owns the building, over what is the best way forward.

The issue was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee.

A report prepared for the meeting outlined the two options that the council are considering in relation to the bowling club building.

Option one is to replace the building on a 'like for like' basis at a cost of £180,000.

The second option is to repair the current building at a cost of £60,000.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said the Rosemount club had been in existence for almost 100 years and was an 'intrinsic' part of the local community.

He said the current club building had been there for 40 years but was 'no longer adequate'.

Cllr Harkin said a 'brick-built' facility should be constructed for the club and that it would be a 'waste of money' to repair the current building.

“It is better that we focus on getting a proper solution rather than half way houses,” he said.

His comments were supported by independent councillor Sean Carr who said the current clubhouse as an 'embarrassment'.

He described the plan to repair the building as 'another sticking plaster' and added that he would back a proposal to build a 'proper facility'.

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said his party would also support the proposal and said council officers should explore the possibility of funding a new building.

However, Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she believed Cllr Harkin's proposal was 'irresponsible at this point' in relation to moving things forward for the club.

“Yes, absolutely, they need a purpose-built club but at this stage this is the funding that we have available,” said Cllr Duffy who added that she would have been proposing that the council go ahead with option 2 to carry out the repairs to the current building.

DUP councillor Graham Warke said his party would support Cllr Harkin's proposal to look at securing funding for a new building for the bowling club.

Cllr Harkin said he would propose that the council not proceed with option 2 at this stage to explore further options for the local club.

Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said such a proposal would 'delay' any work being carried out on the clubhouse.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said it was 'very important' to get the views of local people on the issue.

He proposed that any vote on the matter be deferred.

“The last thing the council wants is to say here's a decision and we are imposing that decision and people protesting up at Brooke Park,” said Cllr Gallagher.

He added that the council also had to be 'realistic' about what funding was available.

He suggested deferring any decision until the January meeting of the Health and Community committee.

This was agreed by other councillors at Thursday's meeting.