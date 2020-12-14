Derry death notices - Monday, December 14, 2020

BONNER, Daniel (Dan), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) Bonner, peacefully at his late home 15 Drumcliff Avenue surrounded by all his loving family on the 13th of December 2020. Former band member of Tony & Dan. Derry legends. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Devoted father of Jacqueline, Irene, Michael, Roisin and Geraldine. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving brother and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Dan's remains are now reposing at his late home, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 15th of December at 11.20am for 12pm requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family only. Dan's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

CALLAN, Cyril, 11th December 2020 (Formerly of Derryview Terrace) beloved husband of Judy , loving father of Matthew and Catherine, father-in-law of Neda and Yordan and much loved grandfather of Annabella, Patrick and Marina. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is welcome to respect their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday evening from 5-7 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DONNELL, (nee O'Brien) Joan, 13th December 2020, beloved wife of the late Billy, 14 Talbot Park, loving mother of Donal, Grainne, Bart, Fiona, Niamh, Maire and Siobhan and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, house private please and funeral restricted to immediate family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn via the link below. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer Research UK via the following link:- www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thanksforyourlove Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.