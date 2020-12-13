Final preparations being made for the start of a huge Covid vaccination programme in Derry tomorrow

Covid vaccinations will begin in Derry tomorrow.

The Foyle Arena will be used as the base for the massive vaccination programme.

The first people to receive the Pfizer ‘Courageous’ vaccine will be local healthcare workers.

It is understood that vaccinators will also travel from Foyle Arena is administer vaccinations at local care homes.

Speaking last week, Dr Anne Kilgallen, chief executive of the Western Trust, said the Trust would operate vaccinations from three centres, the Foyle Arena and two other leisure centres in Omagh and Enniskillen.

She said the plan was to deliver the vaccination programme using two vaccination teams, operating seven days per week, excluding Christmas and New Year.

A further four coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland were reported today by the Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 1,124.

Another 483 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 58,216.

In the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, there were a further 257 positive cases identified during the period from December 6 to December 12.

The bed occupancy rate in Northern Ireland hospitals is now 98%.

A two-week limited lockdown ended on Thursday, but the health minister warned that restrictions at the start of the new year were 'inevitable'.



