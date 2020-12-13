Campaigners meet Republic's Transport Minister to discuss their proposals for new rail links from Derry

Campaigners pushing for new rail lines from Derry have met with the Republic's Minister for Transport to discuss their proposals.

Members of the ‘Into The West’ group met with Eamon Ryan, who is also the leader of the Green Party in the Republic, on Friday.

Among the topics discussed were a proposed new rail service from Derry to Letterkenny and a new direct rail line from Derry to Dublin.

Into The West was founded in 2001 to campaign against a Stormont decision to close the Derry-Belfast railway line west of Coleraine.

Since then the group has also successfully fought for an hourly service between Derry and Belfast, as well as the new station at the Waterside.

Into The West co-chair, Steve Bradley, said they were grateful for Minister Ryan for meeting with them.

“Our region is the forgotten corner of the island when it comes to infrastructure, and Donegal and Tyrone have been left without rail for decades,” said Mr Bradley.

“Whilst there is still much to do before any firm commitments could be given, the Minister reacted positively to the case for a new commuter rail route from Derry to Letterkenny, and also to the possibility of a direct route to Dublin from Derry and Letterkenny.

“Such a service would run via Strabane and Omagh, so would really help bind the north-west city region together physically.

“We also discussed our longer-term ambition of extending rail from Letterkenny all the way through Donegal to Sligo, to connect with the proposed new ‘Western Rail Corridor’.

“That project seeks to create a direct rail link between Cork, Limerick, Galway and Sligo.

"By adding Letterkenny and Derry to that corridor you would not only connect every main town in the western half of the island by rail – you would also create a necklace of rail linking all the key population centres in Ireland: from Dublin north to Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry, Lisburn and Belfast; west to Derry and Letterkenny; south to Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Cork: and then back up to Dublin via Waterford and Rosslare Europort.

“It would be a game changer for the island’s economy and connectivity, and also a huge asset for Irish tourism.”