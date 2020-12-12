Man appears in court charged in connection with 'spate' of pipe bomb attacks in Derry in recent years

A 33-year-old man appeared in court today charged in connection with a 'spate' of pipe bomb attacks in Derry.

Noel Logan, from Nelson Drive, appeared at a special sitting of Derry Magistrates Court.

He is charged with making explosive substances and being in possession of improvised explosive devices on three separate occasions in recent years.

The alleged offences took place on dates between August 1, 2017, and November 14, 2017, between January 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019, and between July 1, 2019, and August 4, 2019.

His defence solicitor, Ciaran Sheils, told the court that the charges were in relation to a 'spate of pipe bomb incidents' in the city.

A police officer confirmed when questioned by Mr Sheils that the evidence against Logan was of a DNA nature.

The officer said scientific analysis was carried out on DNA found on the pipe bomb devices.

The officer said the scientific analysis revealed there was a 'one in a billion' chance that the DNA found on two of the devices was not that of the defendant.

The chance that the DNA found on the third device was not Logan's, the officer added, was 'one in 1.7m'.

Mr Sheils said it was 'premature' for a bail application to be made on behalf of his client.

Judge Barney McElholm remanded Logan in custody until December 21 when the court was told that a bail application would be made.

Mr Sheils said they were trying to organise a bail address away from Derry.