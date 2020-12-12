Renewed appeal after a lifebelt along the side of the River Foyle in Derry is stolen

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) have appealed for people not to tamper with lifebuoys along the River Foyle.

The charity said that on Thursday a lifebuoy along the river was tampered with and removed completely from its box.

A FSR spokesperson said: “The lifebuoy was eventually located by the PSNI who returned the lifesaving device to its original location ensuring it could be used by members of the public when required.

“Lifebelts have been activated multiple times during this year at several locations resulting in successful rescues and lives being saved.

“We would appeal to the public, if anyone observes these lifesaving devices being tampered with in anyway please notify the PSNI asap on the non emergency number 101.

“Lifebelts are located all along the River Foyle for the public's safety and we appreciate that members of the public have conducted fundraising over the years to purchase extra lifebuoys.”