Staff at Derry hospital use Christmas party money to support a local charity

Staff at a Derry hospital have used the disappointment of losing out on their Christmas party to help a local charity.

Around this time, colleagues at Grangewood Hospital would have heading out on their annual Christmas staff do.

However, as with all local workforces, the Christmas celebrations have had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Grangewood workers have come together to support the efforts of the Derry branch of the St Vincent de Paul charity.

Staff at the hospital were asked to donate a toy to an appeal in lieu of their annual Christmas night out.

The toys were this week handed over to representatives from St Vincent de Paul and will be distributed to local families in need over the next couple of weeks.

Among the Grangewood staff who helped to organise the toy appeal were Kelly McGilloway, Ciara Stewart, Karl Fullerton, Colm Harkin, Finvola Kelly, Laura McGinley and Chris Moore.

Meanwhile, a 'wish tree' in the foyer of Grangewood Hospital takes on extra significance over the Christmas period.

The 'wish tree' was originally a branch which had fallen from an oak tree in the Gransha grounds where the hospital is located.

Occupational therapy staff at the hospital regularly hold creative events where people are given the chance to leave supportive and positive messages on the tree.