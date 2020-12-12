Angry exchanges at Derry council meeting over policing group audit proposal

There were angry exchanges this week during a council discussion on financial audits carried out into the Derry Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The row broke out during a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Assurance, Audit and Risk committee on Monday.

One of the items which came before the committee was the audits carried out in relation to the work of the local PCSP.

During the discussion, People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann proposed that the Minister of Justice, who has overall responsibility for PCSPs in Northern Ireland, be asked to carry out a 'forensic' examination of the audits and to convey the results of the examination to the local council.

His proposal was seconded by independent councillor Sean Carr.

However, DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan, who was chairing the meeting, refused to allow the proposal to be put to a vote.

Alderman Kerrigan had to step in earlier in the meeting as chair after the committee chair, Alliance councillor Philip McKinney, experienced difficulties in his connection to the meeting which was held virtually.

When Cllr McCann put forward his proposal, Alderman Kerrigan adjourned the meeting for a short time to seek advice from council officials.

When the meeting restarted, Alderman Kerrigan said he could see the arguments 'for and against' the proposal but that in his position he was not content for the proposal to go ahead to a vote.

He said it would be able to brought up at the monthly full council meeting when legal advice would be available to councillors.

Cllr Carr said the proposal had been put forward and seconded and should be voted on.

He added that no matter what was proposed by the committee, the decision would still have to go before the monthly full council meeting where the issue would be discussed again.

Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said the committee was being asked to make a 'totally uninformed decision' and for that reason she said her party would abstain from any vote.

SDLP councillor Mary Durkan said she saw no reason why the proposal could not proceed to a vote, subject to ratification at the full council meeting.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said that the Department of Justice was the sponsoring department of PCSPs and there was no reason why the vote should not take place.

Despite the comments of the councillors, Alderman Kerrigan said he would not be allowing Cllr McCann's proposal to go forward at this stage.

Cllr McCann said he objected to the decision, describing it as 'quite improper'.

He accused Alderman Kerrigan of 'making it up as you go along'.

Cllr McCann said there was no legal advice saying that his proposal could not go forward.

“Is the sensible approach not to take this forward and if there is a legal objection then we will deal with it,” he said.

Cllr Doyle questioned Alderman Kerrigan's authority to 'block' the motion.

“This motion is within standing orders as I read it and should be put to a vote,” he said.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly described the handling of the meeting as a 'farce'.

“What is the point in people going and getting mandates and coming in here to represent their constituents if you are going to make it up as you go along,” Cllr Donnelly said to Alderman Kerrigan.

“This is absolutely disgraceful. Any credibility that this committee has gone down the pan because of your actions.”

However, Alderman Kerrigan said that he was standing by his decision and the matter is now expected to come before the full council meeting on December 17.