Special Santa run initiative being organised in Derry this weekend

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Everybody Active team are urging families to get active and into the festive spirit this weekend by taking part in a Santa Family Run/ Walk.

The event is open to runners and households of all levels on Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, and participants can choose a distance from 1k to 10k to complete.

The event costs just £2 for children and £5 for adults and every participant will receive a run pack.

For more details, go to the council's website.