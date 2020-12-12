The story of the little arts centre in Derry which has made a big difference to many people's lives

Kevin Logue was the man behind the creation of Eden Place Arts Centre

Pilots Row Community Centre opened on 30 April 1980.

It was very popular from the kick-off because there was nothing else in the area.

It was warm and had a canteen.

Many young people hung around there chatting and for some of the male teenagers there was two snooker tables, and that was about it.

A garage/storeroom at the rear of the building was used to house one of the three caretakers cars and he and his buddy worked on it and others, like it was their own garage.

On a visit to see my brother, the manager, I had a look around and the idea of a youth drop-in centre with an Irish flavour began to take shape in my head.

All I needed was a room and the garage looked perfect.

I went to Tony Carlin’s paintshop in William Street and he donated tins of paint and ‘rubber’ yellow paint to cover the floor.

When a few youth stuck their heads into the garage, they began to get interested in me painting the whole floor a bright yellow.

One young man, Martin Rooney, was the first to volunteer and he and I finished the floor.

I asked to talk to one of the graffiti painters, Jim Collins (Hawks) and he took charge of the garage walls and covered them with lots of celtic motifs, Irish words, and images by Louis le Brocquy from Thomas Kinsella’s translation of the The Tain.

I built a thatched cottage in the garage, now called An Ceardlann/the workshop.

Various cultural things were rolled out.

I had a small collection of Irish traditional instruments, tin whistles, fiddle, starter uileann pipes and bodhrán and left them lying about for the young people to handle and try their hand at. Beginners’ Irish classes and old Irish script calligraphy workshops were organised.

The place was usually jammed. And the youth, boys and girls, soon laid claim to it.

That carried on in that vein for a year and then I made contact with the Arts Council and successfully applied for grants to set up a darkroom, screen printing, woodwork carving tools.

Next a colour darkroom was added.

Then I set up a drama club, kicking off with the Mummers which toured the pubs and attracted youth from outside the area.

More cameras were provided and various local artists put on workshops, like weaving, week long drama workshops, painting.

The plays took off and large performances took place in the great hall of the centre with hundreds attending.

Towards the end of the eighties, we were still impressing the Arts Council people who agreed to provide equipment for our plans for a much need extension, which Derry City Council and the Western Education and Library Board finally gave me in the face of a runaway success story.

The Arts Council paid for a pottery workshop, new extended darkrooms with great enlargers and cameras, an art gallery and framing equipment in the new extension, now called Eden Place Arts Centre.

And as a nod to our dramatic achievement bought us stage lights, a stage and 200 chairs.

In 1991, I moved to Donegal and handed the baton over to Madeleine Callaghan.

Now my cousin’s daughter, Judi Logue, is in charge.

These two women were legends and Judi has been the longest-serving coordinator we’ve had.

Judi Logue takes up the story

I became Co-ordinator of Eden Place Arts Centre in 2001, knowing that I had big boots to fill.

Madeline Callaghan had been running the centre for some time and was an amazing woman.

She was a very talented photographer with an artistic eye like no other, she also had a great way with people.

Looking back over nearly two decades I feel very privileged to have been part of facilitating the diverse range of arts and artists that have been through the doors of Eden Place Arts Centre.

We have worked with women's groups, community groups, human rights groups, schools, youth clubs, groups of children and adults with additional needs, LGBT groups, really every group you can think of and each group experience has been very special.

We have exhibited art work by local artists, artists from around the country and International artists.

We have run courses in many diverse art forms for the community.

Throughout all those years this one has to be the strangest.

We have gone from the lively wee buzz out the back of Pilots Row to online classes, events and exhibitions.

These are all going very well but we hope to be back in situ in 2021.

Eden Place Arts Centre is a hub of activity, friendships are made and art is created in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

We are very thankful to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, EA and DC&SDC for their support throughout the years, to the Voluntary Management Committee who do so much work in the background that most people do not see, to the amazing facilitators who have been so loyal to EPAC over the years and who always go above and beyond to help the participants on our courses.

I would like to pay special tribute to Brian McMenamin who passed away earlier this year and who had always been a great supporter of the centre.

And to Kevin Logue for having the vision, for without that vision Eden Place Arts Centre may never have happened and all the art that flowed from it may never have had an outlet.

Hopefully Eden Place Arts Centre will be making people happy for many, many years to come.