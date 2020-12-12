Derry death notices - Saturday, December 12, 2020

DEANE, Donna (suddenly) 10th December 2020 At her home 13C Lislane Drive, Creggan. Beloved mother of John, and Eoin a much loved daughter of Mary and the late John R.I.P. Dear sister of Fiona, John, Lee, and Tony and sister-in-law of Leanne and Eamon Collins. and a much loved aunt. Funeral arrangements later from her mothers home 45A Circular Road, Creggan. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MOORE (née McDonald), Gladys Femiee, December 10, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home, formerly of 93, Bann Drive in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late William Moore ( Willie ) much loved mother of Sharon, Nigel and the late Janet, dear mother-in-law of Caroline, loving granny of Lee, Niall and Janelle, great-granny of Izabella, Freddie and Cody, dearest sister of Lexie and Ernie. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 12th December, at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Daleview Comfort Fund or Dementia N. I. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, (above address) Viewing on Friday from 1.00pm until 4.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle Peace is yours, memories ours.

McKINNEY, 7th. December 2020, peacefully in New York, U.S.A., THOMAS (Junior), formerly of Helen Street, beloved husband of Molly, loving father of Nora, Thomas and Kieran, a devoted and loving grandfather and father-in-law. Dear son of the late Thomas and MaryEllen, loving brother of Bro. Gabriel, Fr. Anthony and the late Eddie, Malachy and Maeve. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLOSKEY, Bernard ( Barney ) 10th December 2020. Peacefully at Home. Beloved son of the late John and Annie, loving brother of Sarah, the late Susan, Annie, John and Jimmy R.I.P. A much loved Uncle, Grand-uncle And Great-uncle. Funeral leaving his late residence 328, Altinure Road, Feeny on Saturday 12th December at 10.25 am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St.Joseph’s. Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving sister, nephews, nieces and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary Pray for him. Barney’s home and funeral will be private for family and close friends only please. In accordance with government guidelines and in the interests of Health and Safety within the community, Please adhere to social distancing if showing respects.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Banagher Parish website.

BADGER (née Trueman) - December 10th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 5 Thornhill Drive, Magherafelt, Doreen Elizabeth, dearly loved and devoted Wife of Raymond, much loved Mother of Harry, dearest Mother-in-Law of Helen, much adored and precious Granny of Neil, Nicole and her Husband Graham and Kristy and a dear Sister of Kenneth and his wife Wilma. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private. Doreen's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, December 13th at 1.30pm and travel via Magherafelt town centre to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for a private service at 2.00pm (approx.), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "God took you in his loving arms, He saw you needed rest. His garden must be beautiful, for He only takes the best".