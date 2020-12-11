The group which has been making a difference to the lives of disabled people in Derry for 10 years

A survey is to be carried out to find out how the pandemic has affected people with disabilities in Derry.

The survey is to be carried out by the locally-based Disabled Equality Group.

Funding for the survey has been provided by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The Disabled Equality Group has also received funding to deliver a pilot programme to train disability awareness to young students who are working in local care homes.

It is envisaged that both these projects will begin sometime in 2021.

Last week Disability Equality Group – Northern Ireland celebrated their 10th anniversary of service to people with disabilities in the North West.

Due to Covid restrictions there was no formal celebration of the event.

Disability Equality Group – NI was established in 2009.

It is a disabled peoples user-led organisation.

The organisation is both a registered charity and a training provider in Northern Ireland.

The current Chair of Disability Equality Group – NI, Teresa McDonagh, paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of those involved in the local group.

“The Disability Equality Group should be very proud of their achievements and the role they play within the North West,” she said.

“In 2018 the Disability Equality Group were Shortlisted for the Avica Community Fund Award for Project of the Year (UK).”

Ms McDonagh is a past recipient of the Chartered Institute of Housing – Housing Hero Award and the Diversity Champion Award at the Northern Ireland Equality and Diversity Awards Ceremony.

She said that over the last ten years, the local group, which has an office at the Holywell Trust building at Bishop Street, has been involved in working with a variety of organisations.

“The group serves on many Boards and Committees aimed at improving opportunity for people with disabilities.

“I would like to thank all the individuals and organisations that the Disability Equality Group has worked with in the past 10 years.

“Their support and help had been a major factor in the success of the Disability Equality Group within the North West.”