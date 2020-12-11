Pupils at Derry school help bring some joy to those less well off this Christmas

Pupils at St Columb's College in Derry have donated gifts in advance of Christmas to the Kindness of Strangers charity in the city.

Pictured, left to right, are Ailish O’Kane, 8C’s science teacher, 8C form class, Laura Gallagher, 8C’s form tutor and Jacqueline receiving the presents on behalf of Kindness of Strangers.

The charity will now distribute the presents among local families who are finding things tough this year.