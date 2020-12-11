Derry food bank wants to make sure everyone has a Christmas dinner this year

Foyle Food Bank is to deliver Christmas dinners to those in the community who may be struggling to make ends meet.

The local charity will deliver dinners to those who are in need this Christmas.

If you would like to receive a Christmas dinner, contact the food bank for a form that has to be filled out.

The form is confidential and will just be used for the Food Bank to contact you.

A Foyle Food Bank spokesperson said they hoped to reach as many people as possible and ensure the could help those who need their support.

The local charity said there has been a big increase in the number of people contacting them during the pandemic.