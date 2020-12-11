Derry man to take part in a fast to raise funds for a lifesaving charity which he set up

A Derry man is taking part in a one-day fast later this month to raise money for the lifesaving charity he set up.

Children in Crossfire founder, Richard Moore is to do a 24-hour Christmas Fast on Saturday, December 19, next, to raise vital funds for the work carried out by the charity.

He is appealing for people to join as he tries to support the work of the charity.

Mr Moore, who, as a ten-year-old boy, was blinded by a rubber bullet fired by a British soldier as he walked home from school in May 1972, set up Children in Crossfire in 1996 with the aim of eradicating poverty and helping children in war zones.

The Derry-based charity works in partnership with local organisations in the developing world to make healthcare and education more accessible to young children.

Since its formation, it has has raised funds totalling over £25 million for causes in 10 countries including Malawi, The Gambia, and Ethiopia.

Anyone who would like to join Richard in taking part in the fast or who would like to help Children in Crossfire in any way can contact the charity on 02871269898.