Derry's council facing court battle over refusal of planning permission for large housing development at Springtown

Derry City and Strabane District Council is facing a court battle over its refusal of planning permission for a major housing development.

In July, the council's planning committee voted narrowly to refuse planning permission for 258 new houses at a large site at Springtown Road.

However, the Derry News has learned that the company behind the development, Hartlands (NI) Ltd, has been granted leave for a judicial review into the council's decision.

A judicial review is a type of court proceeding in which a judge reviews the lawfulness of a decision or action made by a public body.

Hartlands (NI) Ltd had the support of Apex Housing Assocation for the new social houses at Springtown.

However, at the July meeting of the planning committee, council planning officers recommended that the application be refused because the site was outside the current limit for housing developments as outlined in the Derry Area Plan.

Planners said that if granted planning permission, the new houses would set an 'undesirable precedent' in terms of housing development in the countryside.

However, speaking on behalf of those behind the housing proposal at the July meeting, Daniel McAteer described the Derry Area Plan as being 'hopelessly out of date and out of touch'.

He said the new houses would help to meet the 'critical' need for social housing in the city.

At the July meeting, SDLP councillor John Boyle said he was worried about the sustainability of further development in the Springtown Road area, given the large number of houses which have been built in there in recent years.

He said there was already a high volume of traffic in the area and more housing would increase this problem.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin told the meeting he recognised the 'desperate' need for housing in the city but highlighted the concerns around creating a precedent in what was zoned as a rural area.

Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon said the new houses would help tackle the housing crisis in the city.

When the issue was put to a vote at the July meeting, four councillors voted to support the recommendation to refuse planning permission, while three councillors voted against the recommendation.

A spokesperson for Hartlands this week told the Derry News that a 'very comprehensive planning application' was made and there had been widespread support for the Springtown scheme from the 'local community, all stakeholders and consultees'.

“We have concerns about the way in which the application was treated at the planning committee hearing on 29th July 2020, when the scheme was narrowly rejected.

“Accordingly, we requested that the application be brought back in for reconsideration. This request was rejected by local officials.

“Accordingly, we reluctantly turned to the courts and on 7th November 2020, the High Court granted us leave to apply for judicial review.”

The Hartlands spokesperson said they were asking the council to 'consent to a rehearing, without having to run the risks of substantial High Court costs'.

“We say that a proper, fair and transparent planning process is vital.

“We are entitled to a fair and proper consideration of this very worthwhile scheme,” the spokesperson added.

When contacted by the Derry News, a spokesperson for the council confirmed that an application for leave to apply for judicial review had been received and said it was anticipated that a hearing would take place in April next year.