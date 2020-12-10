Police say they seized a number of items today during the search of a house in the Creggan area of Derry

Police today searched a house in the Creggan area of Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by policing colleagues in Derry City And Strabane District, searched a house in the Ballymagowan area in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

"During the search a number of items were seized for further forensic examination, including electronic items."