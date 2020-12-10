Derry pensioner breaks her arm after being knocked over by a dog off its leash

A Derry man has appealed to dog owners to keep their pets on a leash after his 78-year-old mother suffered a broken shoulder when she was knocked over by a dog.

Sarah Dinsmore was walking on the pathway from Rosemount to the Glen at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 28, when a large black dog ran into her and caused her to fall over.

Mrs Dinsmore had to ask the dog's owner to help her up and after he did so he walked off without checking she was ok.

"My mum was out walking and she saw the man in front of her letting the dog off its leash," explained her son, William Dinsmore.

"It came running towards her and it hither and she fell.

"She said when she was lying there she knew something was broken.

"She actually had to ask the man to help her up and then he walked away.

"All he said was 'that dog's f****** mad today'."

Thankfully, a member of the public stopped to help Mrs Dinsmore and was able to help her to her nearby home.

She was taken to A&E at Altnagelvin Hospital where she was told she had broken her humerus bone which runs from the shoulder to the elbow.

Mrs Dinsmore must now wear a sling for eight weeks and has been told she may require surgery.

"It was a terrible shock for her and it has really knocked her confidence," said Mr Dinsmore. "She has never been a frail person, but this really affected her.

"She was knocked down by a motorbike on the Northland Road 20 years ago and she broke her pelvis and her shoulder.

"But she was very strong and she was able to recover

"She does everything for my dad, who is 88, but she can't really do anything with one hand.

"She can't cook and she can't even eat unaided because she can't cut up her food."

The family do not know the identity of the dog owner, who Mrs Dinsmore believes is in his 50s.

"I think the person responsible needs to know what the knock-on effect of what he has done is," said Mr Dinsmore.

"He probably doesn't realise the distress he has caused."

The law in the North states dogs must be kept on a leash in public parks and pedestrian zones.

"If an owner can't control their dog they shouldn't be taking it to a park," Mr Dinsmore said.

Derry City and Strabane District recently approved new orders which require dogs to be kept on a lead in a large number of areas in Derry.

This includes the entire riverside walkway along the River Foyle.

Dogs are also required to be on a lead throughout Brooke Park, in council-owned cemeteries and council-owned lands surrounding leisure centres and community centres.