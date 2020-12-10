Poignant September 11 documentary to be screened tonight as part of Derry festival

A human rights festival hosted by a number of Derry groups got underway today.

The Derry Arts and Human Rights Festival is usually held at Pilot's Row Community Centre in the city.

However, due to the coronavirus restrictions, the festival will be held online this year.

The festival has been organised by Eden Place Arts Centre, Amnesty (Foyle branch) and Children In Crossfire.

This will be the fourth year that it has been held.

The festival runs until Sunday, December 13.

All the events can be viewed at www.derryhumanrightsfestival.org.

The festival began this morning with the launch of an online Trocaire photographic exhibition called 'The Face of Resistance' which celebrates the courage of environmental and human rights defenders.

At 7pm this evening, there will be a film screening of ‘Windows on the World’ followed by a question and answer with producer and screenwriter Robert Mailer Anderson.

The film tells the story of Fernando, a young Mexican man who travels to New York in search of his father, an undocumented worker at 'Windows on the World'.

Windows on the World was a restaurant that existed on the top floors of the north tower of the World Trade Centre until it was destroyed in the September 11th attacks.

Fernando's adventures along the way, finding love and friendship give him faith in humanity.

At 11am on Friday, the 'Save our Sperrins' group will take part in the 'Share your Story' section of the festival.

At 12noon on Friday, there will be a screening of 'Standing her Ground', two short documentaries by Trocaire which tell the stories of women on the frontline in the fight for global justice.

At 7pm on Friday, the ‘3 Stolen Cameras’ documentary about the Moroccan kingdom’s violation of human rights.

The festival continues over the weekend with a number of screenings and workshops.

These include a screening at 7pm on Saturday of the ‘Never Waste a Crisis’ documentary which focuses on how human rights are being undermined by the Covid-19 crisis.

The festival will come to a conclusion at 7pm on Sunday with a screening of the 'Broken' documentary which takes the viewer on a Palestinian journey through International law.

All events will be free to view of the festival's website.