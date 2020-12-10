Artists being sought for new project in Derry for which they will be paid £35 per hour

Contact
The artists will be involved in a new project at the Playhouse.
The Playhouse in Derry are looking to recruit a bank of artists of all disciplines.
The artists will help lead their Street Talk Youth Arts Project.
Street Talk is a multi artform project that engages artists with groups of vulnerable young people throughout Derry, Strabane, Limavady and the Greater Belfast areas.
Artists will work with the young people through structured programmes of workshops that empower them to creatively address issues including Crime Justice and Citizenship through art.
The programme involves Open College Network (OCN) courses and the participating artists will have the opportunity to train as OCN Assessors as part of their role in the project.
The programmes will start in January 2021 and the artists will be paid £35 per hour.
Click here for more details on how to apply - https://bit.ly/3oDjCJT
