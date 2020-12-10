Foyle Hospice in Derry asks people to give them their old Christmas trees once the festive season is over

Contact
The Foyle Hospice will be collecting old Christmas trees between Wednesday, January 6, and Saturday, January 9, next month.
Christmas trees will be collected from homes or offices and shred for use in the gardens at hospice.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all trees will be collected outside homes or offices.
Trees should be left outside before 9am before January 4 for collection between January 6-9.
