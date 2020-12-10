Big boost for Ebrington Square in Derry as a charity moves into one of the historic buildings on the site

A charity has moved into one of the historic buildings at Ebrington Square.

Building 83, Ebrington has undergone renovations in the joint endeavour between Action for Children and Ebrington Holdings Ltd.

The charity has now moved into the building.

Action for Children is currently celebrating their 20th year in Northern Ireland.

The charity, which supports around 600 local people, say they are eager to begin a new chapter through the move into redeveloped former army barracks in Derry, and so turning the legacy of the troubles into something much more positive.

Following the major re-development, the Action for Children centre will house the following services delivered by a team of 40 staff to provide vital family support and mental health intervention:

· Waterside Sure Start

· Clooney Family Centre

· Waterside Family Support Hub

· Western Early Intervention Support Service

· The Blues Programme

Patricia Shiels, co-ordinator at Action for Children’s Waterside Sure Start, said:

“We’re all so delighted to be settling into our new Centre and offices in Ebrington Square.

“It’s been a long time coming, so we celebrated by bringing the festive spirit to the Centre, decorating both inside and out.

“We want to bring festive cheer to the community, as we know this year has been difficult for so many.

“This year Action for Children is celebrating 20 years of delivering services in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to mark the occasion with this newly refurbished facility.

“The coronavirus crisis has left vulnerable families struggling. From trying to keep their kids safe during difficult times or home-schooling, to having enough to put food on the table.

“Our keyworkers are a vital lifeline for vulnerable children and families who need us more than ever throughout this crisis and our new building will allow us to continue support families across Northern Ireland now and long after it ends.”

Ruth-Ann Delija, Operational Director for Northern Ireland, said: “It has been a wonderful opportunity to secure new premises on this iconic site.

“The new building will be accessible by all in the community and it will allow Action for Children to improve the outcomes for the children, young people, and families they work with.

“The commitment of staff especially during the pandemic has been inspirational and I look forward to seeing many families supported in this new location.

“It’s been brilliant to see the staff really making the new centre their own, and bringing the festive cheer to Ebrington to help by-passers feel the spirit of hope and joy at this time of year, despite the difficult times we’re living through.”