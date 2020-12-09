New plans put forward to try and ease the long-time parking problems around Magee campus in Derry

Ulster University has applied for planning permission for an 'overspill' car park at Duncreggan Road in Derry.

If given the go-ahead, the new car park would help ease some of the parking problems that have existed around the university's Magee campus for many years.

News of the new parking plans have been welcomed by Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan.

“The issue chronic parking shortages around Magee campus, particularly along the Duncreggan Road, has been a bugbear for a number of years not only for residents but for motorists and pedestrians alike,” he said.

“Despite Ulster University’s initial dismissal of my proposal to use acquired land at the old Foyle College site as an interim car park to alleviate problem parking in the Duncreggan and Lower Rosemount area, I am pleased to see that my comments were at least taken on board.

“The suggested planning application, if successful, will see an ‘overspill’ car park for students and staff at the Magee campus. I await further detail on whether this parking arrangement will be free for users as per my previous proposal.

“Historically, residents around the Magee area have vented their frustrations and suffered difficulty as the result of prolonged and inconsiderate parking of, although not exclusively, University goers.

"These issues have no doubt been in exacerbated by a lack of affordable campus parking facilities.

“The issue is not isolated to weekdays but also weekends, when families flock to watch sports at the pitches- leaving the Duncreggan Road barely passable for both pedestrians and motorists.

"It has proved to be a persistent issue which I have consistently raised throughout the years with the UU and the Provost of Magee.”