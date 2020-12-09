Derry City 'super fan' Hugh Curran laid to rest in his native Creggan

A Derry City 'super fan' was laid to rest today amid a sea of red and white.

Well-known local man, Hugh Curran, passed away on Monday last after a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

He was particularly well-known in League of Ireland circles through his role as a supporter liaison officer with Derry City, acting as a point of contact between the club and fans.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church in Creggan this morning, celebrant Fr Joe Gormley said he had the 'privilege' of visiting Mr Curran for 'short time' in the house in Rathlin Gardens were he grew up with his parents.

Fr Gormley added: “It is poignant he died in the house he grew up in.”

Pointing out Mr Curran had 'many jobs' in his life but the one he enjoyed most was that of his last job - transporting adults with learning difficulties on day trips.

“He really missed that recently.

“Hugh also one of the first of volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue and we know that in our city that service has done a lot to bring light in the middle of darkness.

“On a lighter note,” Fr Gormley spoke of Mr Curran's 'love of Derry City'.

He added: “He was liasion officer for the supporters and would often be driving up and down the country.

“He loved quizzes, loved taking his children out to see the wonders of nature and he was always available to help others.”

Mr Curran was laid to rest in the City Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters Lisa and Elaine, and son Sean-Paul, and sisters Brid, Betty, Suzanne and Marie.

Many of those in attendance wore Derry City colours.

Among those in attendance were Derry City manager, Declan Devine.

He said: “The entire club is devastated by the awful news of Hugh’s passing. He epitomised everything that Derry City Football Club stands for and Hugh is simply irreplaceable within our club.

“The management, players, staff and supporters are deeply saddened at Hugh’s passing and our wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family at this terrible time.”

See tomorrow's Derry News for a special tribute to Hugh.