Three people arrested during PSNI operation in Derry yesterday

Three people were arrested yesterday during a police operation in Derry.

Officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team carried breath testing on drivers as part of Operation Seasons Greetings on Buncrana Road, Skeoge Road and Glengalliagh Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were pleased that no alcohol-related offences were detected.

"However a driver was arrested for driving whilst disqualified, while two other arrests were made in the area, for drug offences and breaching bail, acting on concerns from our community."