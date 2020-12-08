Some restrictions will remain in place when Derry leisure centres reopen on Friday

Derry City and Strabane District Council Leisure Centres will reopen to the public for gym sessions and lane swimming only on Friday.

The Foyle Arena and Templemore Sports Complex will all reopen and users must continue to pre-book their sessions at derrystrabane.com/leisure.

In line with the lifting of restrictions by the NI Executive, group fitness classes will remain suspended however Functional Individual Training (FIT) Zones have been introduced as an alternative to classes during this period.



Fit Zones at the Foyle Arena are not available as the hall is in use however members can book a space at Templemore Sports Complex instead while sessions will also resume at Derg Valley LC and Riversdale LC.

To acknowledge the on-going support of current paying members during the disruptions to service, all direct debit payments for December 15 will be waived, as well as those already waived on December 1 while paid in full memberships will have closure periods added to the end of their membership period.

Members who wish to reactivate a freeze on their membership can do so by contacting memberships@ derrystrabane.com.

Council officers will continue to monitor the guidance and legislation, with the aim of re-establishing services.

Leisure centre users must arrive 'gym ready' as shower and changing room facilities are currently closed.

Vending machines will be operational but on-site cafes remain closed and drinking water stations will be placed out of use so users are advised to bring their own drinking water.

Users will be required to sanitise on arrival and departure and to adhere to strict social distancing measures.

Any membership queries should be sent to memberships@derrystrabane. com.