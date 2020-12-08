'Teenage Clicks' competition to showcase the photographic talents of young people in Derry

A photography competition for young people has been launched in Derry.

The competition is part of the Revival Festival being co-ordinated by Creggan Enterprises.

As part of the festival, a scavenger hunt with a twist is also being staged.

There are great prizes to be won in both competitions, which are running on the Revival Festival website – www.revivalfestival.net - from now until December 18.

The lockdown restrictions kept many of us inside during 2020, but the two contests will now allow people to revisit, and celebrate, our cityscape and local heritage safely.

The ‘Treasure Trail’, which can also be completed at home, features 20 city landmarks - some old, some new, and some pictured from unusual angles - and asks you to identify them.

Ráth Mór manager Kevin Hippsley encouraged young people to get involved.

“A few of these landmarks are fiendishly difficult so we have included a number of clues on the website, which should help,” said Mr Hippsley.

The ‘Teenage Clicks’ Photo Competition asks participants to go out into their communities and capture three great images and send them in to: competition@teenageclicks.net.

Winning entries will then been displayed in an exhibition and online.

“We’re looking for imagination and creativity here,’ said Mr Hippsley.

“Both these events are free to enter and a great fun for all the family.”

The Revival Festival is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Community Festival Fund.

Other activities and materials are available from www.revivalfestival.net and www.teenageclicks.net for access or downloading.