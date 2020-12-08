Contact

Derry family buy new bikes for a school which is very close to their hearts

Cyrann Callaghan is blossoming at Ardnashee Nursery School

Deborah Callaghan with her children Cyrann, Caiden and Chloe Star.

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

The brother and sister of a little boy with special needs have saved up their pocket money to help buy two new trikes for his nursery school.

Cyrann Callaghan started Ardnashee Nursery School in September and loves the time he spends there.

The three-year-old has severe learning disabilities, hearing loss, poor eyesight and cannot talk yet, but he is thriving in his new school and learning new skills all the time.

Cyrann's mum Deborah has been unable to visit the school because of the coronavirus restrictions, but staff provide her with daily photos to see all the activities he is doing.

In one picture Deborah noticed a weather beaten outdoor trike in the background and she decided to donate two new ones to the school to say thank you for everything they have done for her little boy.

When her older kids, 11-year-old Caiden and 9-year-old Chloe Star, heard about her Christmas gift they decided to donate all their pocket money to help pay for them.

"They are very generous children and when it comes to Cyrann they would give him the shirt off their back," said Deborah.

"We just wanted to say thank you to Ardnashee because Cyrann just loves it and they have been a fantastic support to us.

"One day I had to pick him up for an appointment and I got to peek in the window at him and he was just in his element."

When Cyrann was born his newborn hearing test picked up a problem and was referred to the health centre where further tests revealed he was profoundly deaf.

When he was being assessed for a cochlear implant, the consultant told Deborah her son may have other difficulties.

"It just didn't sit with me at all at the time, but he was right," said Deborah.

Cyrann struggled to meet his milestones and learnt to walk last year.

"He's a 25/7 job because he doesn't sleep and he could still be up at 1am sometimes but we wouldn't change him for the world," said Deborah.

"There's never a dull moment and he's just adorable. Everybody just loves him."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


