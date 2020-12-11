Local firm reaccredited with business responsibility award

A County Derry construction and property specialist has again been recognised as a leader in responsible business practice.

Draperstown-based Heron Bros have received a Gold CORE: The Standard for Responsible Business accreditation for a second time, becoming the first construction company to achieve the accolade.

The CORE: The Standard for Responsible Business accreditation, is a key benchmark for measuring corporate responsibility.

The company are now one of only 30 businesses across Northern Ireland who hold CORE accreditation.

Noel Mullan, Heron Bros' Commercial Director, said the company took a great deal of pride in their accreditation.

“Corporate responsibility is at the core of everything Heron Bros does,” he said.

“We continually seek ways to improve our practices and the CORE framework has given us the tools to collate, refine and develop all CR activity happening across our organisation.

“We’re proud to have reaccredited at Gold level, it’s an important recognition of Heron Bros commitment to responsible procurement, resource efficiency, our people, partners and communities.”