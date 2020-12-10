Draperstown boy's design talents helps support local charity

A County Derry schoolboy's lockdown-inspired design for a cycling jersey has raised £1,000 for a local charity.

Conan Shivers designed the jersey as part of a home learning activity during the Spring lockdown, while he was a pupil at St Mary's Primary School, Draperstown.

The school decided to sell the jersey, which had been picked up and manufactured by clothing company Pactimo, with all proceeds going to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Now a Year 8 pupil at St Colm's High School, Conan met up with former principal Corinne Coyle in Derry to present a cheque to a representative from the charity.

“This wonderful project caught the attention of cyclists around the world and raised a fabulous total for a worthy cause.

“It would not have been possible without the strong team at St Mary’s, who worked tirelessly during lockdown and beyond.

“Thanks to Ronan McLaughlin, formerly Sustrans NI, Gregory Brunton, Conan’s P7 teacher and Nula Breen for her hard work with the sales.

“This money will be put to great use as the team of volunteers at Foyle Search and Rescue support us and strive to keep our community safe.”

The charity welcomed the donation and praised Conan, describing him as an 'inspiration'.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Conan Shivers who raised an amazing £1000.00 following the release and successful sales of his own designed cycling jersey,” they said.

“Well done Conan on your project, it was a pleasure meeting you and you are an inspiration to others.”